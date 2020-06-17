Do I Need To Stop Living Life Like An Old West Gunslinger?

Ladies and gentlemen, I appear to be at a crossroad in life, and I was recently told some interesting advice.

A few days ago, I had a pretty substantial medical situation that required attention. These seem to be becoming more and more regular with my renegade and rock n' roll lifestyle.

Later in the evening, someone I trust completely called me and told me, “You need to stop living life like a gunslinger from the Old West with complete disregard for whether or not tomorrow ever shows up.”

Keep in mind, the guy who told me this might just know a thing or two about the metaphorical need to high noon it every once in a while.

As I told him and as I’ll tell you all right now, living like a gunslinger is the only way to guarantee I make it to tomorrow.

See, whenever you build an empire, you do so over the bodies of your enemies. My friends, I have enemies on these internet streets who would end me in a heartbeat if my own body doesn’t kill me first.

It’s not a disregard for tomorrow that has me living like a gunslinger. It’s the fact that everyone is an enemy until they’re proven not to be.

See, on these lonely western plains, sometimes the demons and the six-shooter are the only real thing a man ever knows.

Don’t believe me about having to keep the hammer cocked at all times? Just ask Wild Bill Hickok what happens when you let your guard down for even a moment.

It doesn’t end well.

At the end of the day, I didn’t pick the gunslinger life. The life chose me. I didn’t ask to build an empire. It just kind of happened that way.

Will I slow things down to preserve my body? Honestly, who knows. I know the many women in my life would like me to, but again, sometimes on the open plains, a man just has himself.

Honestly, being called a gunslinger from the Old West is about the highest compliment I’ve been paid in years, even if it wasn’t meant to be one.

So, for the time being, this holster isn’t coming off and the beer will keep flowing. After all, I have an internet frontier to tame.