Gil Brandt Suggests The Los Angeles Chargers Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

Legendary NFL scout and former executive Gil Brandt thinks the Los Angeles Chargers should sign Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has become a major focus in the world of football ever since the national anthem debate started back up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Brandt tweeted Wednesday that the Chargers and Kaep make a lot of sense because Los Angeles needs a “QB with potential to start,” a guy who can move the needle on selling tickets and because Anthony Lynn is a “strong leader.”

Colin Kaepernick to the Chargers makes all the sense in the world. -Need at QB with potential to start

-Someone who will sell tickets

-Strong leader in Lynn — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) June 17, 2020

Let me go ahead and pour cold water all over this idea before any of you get too excited at the possibility of Kaep returning to the NFL.

It might happen and it might not. What I do know is that it damn sure won’t be with the Chargers, and the reasons why are incredibly simple.

First and foremost, the Chargers just drafted Justin Herbert in the first round. The idea that Los Angeles is going to follow that move up with signing Kaepernick is laughable.

The last thing you do when you’re trying to mold a young quarterback is create a media circus around them.

View this post on Instagram

Secondly and more importantly in the short term, Tyrod Taylor is going to start for the Chargers, and that’s the way Lynn wants it to be.

Taylor is familiar with the system, is an incredibly stable and competent quarterback and he’s a seasoned vet. Between Kaep and Taylor, there’s no question the latter is the better player right now. It’s probably not even close.

View this post on Instagram

So, are the Chargers going to sign Kaepernick to be their third string QB? Not a shot in hell.