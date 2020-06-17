Photos Surface Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Showing Off Apparent Baby Bump

Actress Sophie Turner showed off her apparent baby bump during a stroll with husband Joe Jonas.

Photos surfaced on Twitter of the pair walking around Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

NEW ???? Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas seen headed out of Melrose Avenue on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/MQD3n5twvo — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) June 17, 2020

Turner and Jonas still haven’t officially confirmed their pregnancy, but rumors first surfaced that the two were expecting in February.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source told JustJared at the time. (RELATED: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Reportedly Expecting Their First Chidl)

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” another source added.

Sophie Turner‘s maternity style ???? pic.twitter.com/djlCTNvDE0 — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) June 17, 2020

At the beginning of March, Jonas and Turner were spotted out apparently shopping for baby clothes, further fueling the pregnancy rumors.

“Sophie and Joe picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was,” a source told E! News at the time. “It seemed like they were only interested in male items.”

These new photos are pretty solid evidence that Turner and Jonas are expecting, but I guess she could just be playing a prank on fans. I really hope that isn’t the case and that we do have a little baby Jonas on the way.

I’m so excited for this.