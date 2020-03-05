‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Never Watched The Ending, Says You Can’t Satisfy All The Fans

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner has never watched the ending of the hit HBO show.

Turner played Sansa Stark for eight seasons in the hit show, and Sansa was one of the few characters who actually had a solid ending. Despite that, she never even watched the conclusion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When asked by Elle about the ending, Turner responded with, “I haven’t watched it…I started watching when the last season started,” she says, “and I was planning to watch the rest. But then I fell behind. And then I started reading all these comments online….”

She also added, “I feel like you are never going to have everybody be satisfied with the ending. Especially a show that’s been going on for almost 10 years at that point. People have so many ideas of how they want it to end. You can’t make every fan happy.”

I know I’ve said this about a billion times before, and I’ll say it a lot more before I stop. The ending of “Game of Thrones” was trash.

It was absolutely terrible. Now, the show was incredible in totality, but the ending was a massive letdown.

Jon kills Daenerys, everybody goes their separate ways, Arya becomes Dora the explorer, Sansa becomes queen in the North and Bran becomes the leader of everybody else.

Outside of Sansa’s arc, the characters all had horrible endings, and I’ll stick by that thought forever.

Of all the people to not watch the ending, Turner is the one who should have! Her character actually had an ending worth celebrating.

After all the hell Sansa went through, she finally became the leader she was destined to be.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the finale. I hope you all hated it as much as I did!