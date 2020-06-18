Kid Trains With Broncos Player Alexander Johnson After Finding Out They’re Neighbors

Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson recently pulled off a cool move for a kid in his neighborhood.

The Broncos player posted an Instagram video of himself training with a little kid helping him, and he captioned it, “Lil homie was shocked a Broncos player lives where he lives. He was like aren’t you suppose to be in a big mansion… Told him I still have to grind for that Hahahah.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the heartwarming moment below.

We need more stuff like this in our lives in 2020. There’s a lot of negativity and pain in the world right now.

We need as much positivity as we can find, and Johnson working out with a local kid in his neighborhood is pretty cool.

I have no doubt this small gesture from Johnson made that kid’s day. I know that because when I was a kid, I thought meeting a pro athlete was about the coolest thing in the world.

Whenever I met any star athlete as a small kid, I couldn’t stop smiling or talking about it. So, I truly do understand the importantance of what Johnson did here.

Props to him for taking a little time out of his day to help brighten up the world.

