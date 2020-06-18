Denver Broncos Reach Sports Gambling Deal With FanDuel

The Denver Broncos have reached a deal with the popular sports gambling company FanDuel.

According to ESPN, the Broncos and FanDuel have reached a “multiyear deal” that will make FanDuel the team’s “official sports betting and daily fantasy football partner.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

FanDuel will also be allowed to use the Broncos in advertising in the state of Colorado.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos) on May 26, 2020 at 1:54pm PDT

This is just the latest sign that sports gambling is being embraced more and more all over America and by pro sports teams.

The ship on trying to stop sports gambling sailed decades ago. While it wasn’t always legal in large chunks of America, people were still gambling.

They were gambling under the table and offshore, but gambling on sports has always been a thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Lock (@drewlock23) on Dec 24, 2019 at 6:44pm PST

Now, more and more states are legalizing gambling on sports and the teams are getting involved in the action. If there’s money to be made, you can guarantee the NFL and other leagues will jump on the opportunity to make some cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Lock (@drewlock23) on Dec 2, 2019 at 6:18pm PST

Hopefully, more teams follow the Broncos and sign similar deals. Sports gambling is a good thing, and degenerates like myself want to watch it grow.

NFL teams joining up with gambling companies is a win for America.