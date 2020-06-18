Politics

Trump Responds To Bolton Book Allegations: ‘What A Dope!’

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: U.S. President Donald Trump is flanked by National Security Advisor John Bolton as he speaks about the FBI raid at his lawyer Michael Cohen's office, while receiving a briefing from senior military leaders regarding Syria, in the Cabinet Room, on April 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the president's administration. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump responded late Wednesday night to new allegations raised by John Bolton’s forthcoming book, “The Room Where It Happened.”

“Wacko John Bolton’s ‘exceedingly tedious'(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories,” Trump tweeted of his former national security adviser. “A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!”

He added in a followup that former “President Bush fired him also. Bolton is incompetent.” (RELATED: Bolton Book Accuses Pompeo, Mulvaney Of Orchestrating White House Leaks)

“Bolton’s book, which is getting terrible reviews, is a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad,” the president added later Thursday morning. “Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is!”

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Bolton, attempting to block his book from becoming publicly available June 23. Several news outlets, including the Daily Caller, Washington Post, and New York Times, obtained copies of Bolton’s book Wednesday and detailed some of the allegations. (RELATED: ‘He Is So Full Of Sh*t’: Bolton Claims Mike Pompeo, Others Mocked Trump Behind His Back)

Bolton criticized Democrats’ impeachment effort for its narrow focus on Ukraine. He accused Trump of a pattern of behavior that, had Democrats not rushed their inquiry, would have made it easier to remove him from office.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: US President Donald Trump speaks as National security advisor John Bolton listens during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in the Oval Office of the White House on May 22, 2018 in Washington DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

In particular, Bolton accused Trump of asking Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in the 2020 election and claimed that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney orchestrated key leaks to the press, including information on Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine and his plans to host Taliban leaders at Camp David.

The White House declined the Daily Caller’s request for comment regarding the allegations outlined in the book.