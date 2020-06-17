Justice Department Official Plans To Resign After Signing Bolton Lawsuit, Email Says

The Department of Justice’s chief of the Civil Division announced plans to resign after signing a lawsuit over former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book, according to a staff email.

Joseph H. Hunt announced Tuesday in a staff email his intent to resign and leave July 3, according to The New York Times, which obtained the message. Hunt’s email came hours after signing the Trump administration’s lawsuit, alleging Bolton’s upcoming book contained classified information and breached his contract, according to the DOJ complaint.

Hunt’s motives for the decision to resign are unclear, reported TheNYT.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for you because I have personally witnessed the manner in which you have carried out your responsibilities,” Hunt’s email said.

Hunt has been the DOJ chief of the Civil Division since 2018, a department that defends the Trump administration against lawsuits, reported TheNYT.

The Trump administration’s lawsuit against Bolton came after President Donald Trump suggested Monday that Bolton will face legal problems if he proceeds with publishing the memoir. (RELATED: John Bolton’s Book Delayed As White House Continues Its Review)

Hunt is the third DOJ official to resign within the past week. Others included head of the Criminal Division Brian A. Benczkowski and Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco, according to TheNYT. Previously, Hunt was chief of staff under former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and has been with the DOJ since 1999.

The Department of Justice did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation in time for publication.

