Indian Protestors Burn Effigies Of Xi Jinping, Destroy Chinese Products After Deadly Border Clash

Protesters in India burned effigies of Chinese president Xi Jinping and destroyed Chinese-made products Wednesday after a deadly border clash earlier this week.

In numerous demonstrations around the country, Indian protestors destroyed electronic products made in China, including cell phones and televisions.

Videos uploaded to social media included “Boycott China” and “Boycott Chinese Products” hashtags. In one instance that took place in the state of Gujurat, a man threw his television from the second floor of a building.

Protestors also burned effigies of Xi and the Chinese flag. Tensions have increased dramatically between the two countries after a deadly clash took place Monday in the disputed Aksai Chin-Ladakh region. The skirmish was described as a close-quarter fight involving clubs and rocks, and 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

India and China fought a war over the territory in 1962, and numerous border clashes have occurred between the two countries since then. A tense stand-off between 250 Indian and Chinese soldiers occurred last month. (RELATED: India And China On High Alert Over ‘Raging Border Dispute,’ Trump Offers To Mediate)

Students organizations burn Chinese President Xi Jinping’s effigy, posters in continuing protests at various places in Gujarat following face off in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/lMwsXhMVww — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) June 18, 2020

In the state of Bihar, protestors hung pictures of Xi and Chinese Gen. Liu Lin on the necks of donkeys. The captions on the sign read “down with Xi.” The footage, which was released by Global News, depicts men waving Indian flags and chanting insults towards China.

A ‘donkey procession’ against China in India. At other protests Xi Jinping effigies were burned. pic.twitter.com/TIf5LS4XEs — Xi Jinping Looking At Things 习近平在看东西 (@zaikandongxi) June 18, 2020

Indian government officials told Reuters Thursday that India plans to impose higher trade barriers and raise import duties on 300 products from China. The move would target around $10 billion worth of imports with the goal of protecting Indian industries and reducing India’s roughly $47 billion trade deficit with China.

India’s communications ministry also mandated that government providers and private companies halt all future telecommunications deals with China, the Guardian reported. The ministry also banned Chinese companies from participating in domestic projects such as cellular network upgrades.