Melania And Ben Carson Visit National Archives, A Monument To ‘Liberty, Justice And Equality For All’

Melania Trump and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson took a trip to the National Archives Thursday to see the Emancipation Proclamation and the Charters of Freedom.

“The National Archives is a treasured sanctuary for the written word and a monument to the principles of liberty, justice and equality for all,” the first lady shared at the end of her and Carson’s visit, per a release from the White House. (RELATED: Trump Orders DOJ, FBI To Investigate George Floyd’s Death In Police Custody)

“During our country’s long march towards freedom, the Emancipation Proclamation and the Charters of Freedom continue to reaffirm our country’s democratic ideals and the values that have inspired me and all Americans to this day,” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Melania and Carson first stop was to the “Rotunda to view the three founding documents of America that constitute the Charters of Freedom: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights,” per the release.

“The First Lady and Secretary Carson continued their visit to the Archivist’s Reception Room to view the 13th Amendment, the 19th Amendment and the 1965 Act that created the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD),” the release added.

During the visit, the first lady and Secretary of HUD also “viewed General Order Number 3, the proclamation which was announced on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, that all slaves were freed.”

The release went on to explain the document was “particularly relevant given its significance to Juneteenth,” the 19th of June, an annual day that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Saddened to see our country & communities being damaged & vandalized. I ask everyone to protest in peace & focus on taking care of one another & healing our great nation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 1, 2020

It all comes following the first lady’s call for people to protest peacefully following George Floyd’s death, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

“Saddened to see our country and communities being damaged and vandalized,” Melania tweeted. “I ask everyone to protest in peace and focus on taking care of one another and healing our great nation.”