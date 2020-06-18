NFL Responds After Dr. Fauci Says ‘Football May Not Happen This Year’

The NFL claimed it is preparing to move forward with the 2020 season after Dr. Fauci said football “may not happen.”

The league is working on a “rapid-result testing program” and other “rigorous protocols,” according to a Thursday statement from NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, obtained by ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills issued these comments in response to Dr. Anthony Fauci expressing concern about the upcoming season: pic.twitter.com/8YXrpzKIXS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

“We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility fr0m everyone inside our football ecosystem,” Sills’ statement said. “This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts, and other sports leagues.” (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says ‘Football May Not Happen This Year’)

“Make no mistake, this is no easy task,” the statement continued. “We will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees. We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed.”

The statement comes after Dr. Fauci told Dr. Sanjay Gupta that “football may not happen this year” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @drsanjaygupta that “football may not happen this year.” “Unless players are essentially in a bubble – insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day – it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall” Fauci said — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) June 18, 2020

“Football may not happen this year,” Fauci said, according to CNN reporter Jason Hoffman. “Unless players are essentially in a bubble – insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day – it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.”