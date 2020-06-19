It’s A Great Time To Watch ‘I Am The Night’

Everyone should watch “I Am the Night” if you haven’t already seen it.

I just started re-watching the TNT series on Hulu, and there’s no doubt it’s one of the best shows we’ve seen in the past few years. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The show follows Fauna Hodel (India Eisley) as she searches for the roots of her family, and Jay Singletary (Chris Pine) as he digs into George Hodel, who was infamously suspected of being the Black Dahlia killer.

There are a lot of historical ties to the show, and it’s all based on a true story. While Singletary wasn’t a real person, most of the series is based on real people and real events.

At the end of episodes, the audience gets to see real pictures of everyone involved with Fauna Hodel and her search for truth.

“I Am the Night” is incredibly dark, sinister, creepy, keeps you on the edge of your seat and it’ll have you constantly questioning what’s going on.

I won’t spoil anything for anyone because it’s far too good for that. What I will say is that the story of Fauna Hodel and George Hodel is almost too insane to be real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Am The Night (@iamthenighttnt) on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:53pm PDT

You’ll understand what I’m talking about once you see it. To call the story of Fauna Hodel bizarre would be the understatement of the month.

So, if you haven’t watched “I Am the Night” yet and you’re looking for something great, then I’d suggest heading over to Hulu to watch it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Am The Night (@iamthenighttnt) on Mar 7, 2019 at 12:10pm PST

You can all thank me later.