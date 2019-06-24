India Eisley Says She Can’t Imagine ‘I Am The Night’ Ending Any Other Way

India Eisley is very content with how “I Am the Night” ended on TNT.

The hit mini-series followed Fauna Hodel in the time of the Black Dahlia killing. It focused heavily on her grandfather George Hodel, who was suspected by some to be involved in the infamous murder. In the show, George escapes the country, which happened in real life. Jay (Chris Pine) goes to Hawaii and Fauna escapes with her life back to her home and shows she doesn’t have the ability to kill within her. (RELATED: ‘I Am The Night’ Finishes With Incredibly Strong Finale)

Eisley recently said the following when discussing the end of the show with Hollywood Life:

I think as far as the show is concerned, the way that it ended, I can’t really imagine it ending any other way. They’re in these very heavy, heavy circumstances, each of them, and they find each other and they really help each other as friends. And come out of it with a hopeful new beginning.

If you haven’t seen “I Am the Night,” you really need to check it out on TNT or Hulu or just buy it. It’s one of the best mini-series I’ve ever seen.

The entire Black Dahlia killing is one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, and the reality of the situation is we’ll likely never know at this point.

However, George Hodel will forever be tied to the case as a potential suspect.

She’s also 100% correct about the ending. I can’t see it having gone any other way. Jay sitting in the water and seeing the faces of the people he killed was truly chilling.

It showed he was inherently a great man, but carried demons in him from his time in the Korean War.

The best advice I can give all of you right now is to check it out if you haven’t already. Trust me, you’re not going to regret watching “I Am the Night.”

It’s outstanding on every single level.