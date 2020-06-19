Miley Cyrus Remembers Dress She Thought Would End Her Music Career

Musician Miley Cyrus reminisced about a dress she thought was going to “piss everybody off.”

Cyrus admitted she worried about her career before wearing a revealing black dress to a 2010 performance at the G-A-Y nightclub in London in a tweet shared Thursday amid the 10-year anniversary of her “Can’t Be Tamed” album.

Miley Cyrus singing Robot with a controversial dress appreciation post #10YearsOfCantBeTamed pic.twitter.com/BrhNxGQimX — aron (@downfourit) June 18, 2020

Cyrus brought up the dress after a fan asked her what the “most special & unforgettable moment” of the last 10 years was for her.

Miley Cyrus reminisces on the dress she ‘knew would piss everyone off’ https://t.co/IhVWZMQsQQ pic.twitter.com/9An2k5OXvV — Page Six (@PageSix) June 19, 2020

“First G.A.Y london performance!” Cyrus responded. “I wore a dress I knew would piss everybody off and that was around the time I really began to ‘spread my wings’ & felt free. But….also it took a lot of guts because people around me were saying I would lose all my fans and my career would be over.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Shows Us Why You Shouldn’t Cut Your Hair In Quarantine)

…I couldn’t stay Hannah Montana forever and they knew that, but they also didn’t want me to make a mistake that couldn’t be undone. Been so fortunate to have loyal fans (like you) who have always allowed me to experiment and evolve. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 18, 2020

I love Cyrus and how she’s always been willing to be herself and not let what other people think get in the way of that. Her transformation from Hannah Montana to just Miley Cyrus was inspiring to so many people. She was just growing up, just like all of her fans were doing at the time.