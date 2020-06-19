Philadelphia Phillies Experience Coronavirus Outbreak At Florida Facility

The Philadelphia Phillies experienced a significant coronavirus outbreak at the team’s facility in Clearwater, Florida.

Five players and three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, according to a report Friday from NBC Sports. The report added that none of the infected players or staff members have had to be hospitalized. (RELATED: Former MLB Player Aubrey Huff Says He’d ‘Rather Die From Coronavirus’ Than Wear A Mask)

Breaking: The Phillies have announced that five players and three staff members working at the club’s Clearwater facility have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is closing all facilities in Clearwater indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/QuzVuRWWvs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 19, 2020

The Phillies released a statement later Friday, confirming the report, and announced that they were shutting down the facility indefinitely. The names of the individuals who tested positive have not been disclosed. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Calls Out Parents After Walk-Off Grand Slam)

“The Phillies are confirming that 5 players and 3 staff members working at the club’s Clearwater facility have tested positive for Covid-19,” the organization said. “In terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies’ 2020 season, the club declines to comment, believing that it is too early to know.”

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with the people who tested positive. We wish them a swift recovery. As for how this will affect the upcoming season, it is hard to know.

After it seemed for a while like the upcoming MLB season may not happen, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the MLB and the player’s union were “closing in on an agreement” to restart the season. The outbreak within the Phillies’ organization could be a setback in that regard.