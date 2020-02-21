A ‘Friends’ Reunion Is Actually Happening After Entire Cast Signs On To Project

HBO Max confirmed Friday that fans will see a full cast “Friends” reunion in May of 2020.

The entire cast — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — have signed on for an unscripted special, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

The special will be directed by Ben Winston and produced by the show’s original producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The reunion special along with the entirety of the beloved sitcom will be available on HBO Max after its launch. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Nominated For First TV Golden Globe Since ‘Friends’)

Cox and Aniston both took to Instagram to share the special news with fans.

“It’s happening,” the photo of the cast was captioned.

We’ve been pulled in so many different directions with the whole “Friends” reboot. It’s truly been an emotional roller coaster. Now, however, we’ve finally been hit with some good news.

There’s usually a catch, and with this good news there is one. The special is going to be unscripted and I’m not sure exactly what that means, but I know it means we’re not going to get anything similar to our legendary scripted sitcom.

I’m not mad about it, just disappointed.

I really was looking forward to knowing what happened to each character. We’ll just have to see how it goes.