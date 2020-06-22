‘It Pisses Me The Hell Off’: Marty Smith Defends Bubba Wallace After A Noose Is Reportedly Found In The Driver’s Stall

ESPN star Marty Smith has a passionate reaction to the news about NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reportedly finding a noose in his stall.

NASCAR is investigating a noose reportedly being found in Wallace’s stall Sunday at Talladega. He’s currently the only black driver at the highest level of NASCAR racing. Smith, who has a history of reporting on NASCAR, has a very fiery response. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram They won’t win. ✊???? A post shared by bubbawallace (@bubbawallace) on Jun 21, 2020 at 8:14pm PDT

“It pisses me the hell off and it pisses everybody else in the sport off who care. Who care not only for Bubba, but for every single person that he is standing up for,” Smith said during a late Sunday night interview on ESPN.

You can watch his full comments below.

“It pisses me the hell off and it pisses everybody else in the sport off who care, not only for Bubba, but for every single person he is standing up for.”@MartySmithESPN delivers a passionate message after a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall. pic.twitter.com/hyAbxh7uSW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2020

Yeah, I’d say that’s an appropriate reaction to have to allegations of a noose being found in the stall of a black driver.

We don’t know much about the alleged incident other than NASCAR has made it clear the responsible parties will be eliminated from the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASCAR (@nascar) on Jun 22, 2020 at 5:24am PDT

It’s been a rough 24 hours for the sport of NASCAR. First, some dummy flew a confederate flag over Talladega, and then a noose was reportedly found in Bubba Wallace’s stall.

It’s hard to think of how the day could have gone much worse.

Small plane pulling a huge banner above Talladega right now. Banner features big Confederate flag and reads “defund NASCAR.” pic.twitter.com/UasEznnKYm — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) June 21, 2020

Hopefully, NASCAR is able to quickly get to the bottom of this situation.