‘It Pisses Me The Hell Off’: Marty Smith Defends Bubba Wallace After A Noose Is Reportedly Found In The Driver’s Stall

FILE PHOTO: NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400-Qualifying

(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
ESPN star Marty Smith has a passionate reaction to the news about NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reportedly finding a noose in his stall.

NASCAR is investigating a noose reportedly being found in Wallace’s stall Sunday at Talladega. He’s currently the only black driver at the highest level of NASCAR racing. Smith, who has a history of reporting on NASCAR, has a very fiery response. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

They won’t win. ✊????

“It pisses me the hell off and it pisses everybody else in the sport off who care. Who care not only for Bubba, but for every single person that he is standing up for,” Smith said during a late Sunday night interview on ESPN.

You can watch his full comments below.

Yeah, I’d say that’s an appropriate reaction to have to allegations of a noose being found in the stall of a black driver.

We don’t know much about the alleged incident other than NASCAR has made it clear the responsible parties will be eliminated from the sport.

 

It’s been a rough 24 hours for the sport of NASCAR. First, some dummy flew a confederate flag over Talladega, and then a noose was reportedly found in Bubba Wallace’s stall.

It’s hard to think of how the day could have gone much worse.

Hopefully, NASCAR is able to quickly get to the bottom of this situation.