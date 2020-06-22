Stephanie Grisham Says Network Host’s Comments About Barron Trump On Father’s Day Are ‘Inappropriate And Insensitive’

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Food Network host John Henson’s comments about Barron Trump on Father’s Day were “inappropriate and insensitive.”

“Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son [Barron Trump],” Grisham shared in a statement Monday to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

“As with every other Administration, a minor child should be off limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media,” she added.

The first lady‘s spokesperson’s comments come following a tweet from Henson on Father’s Day questioning whether President Donald Trump is Barron’s father. The post was noted by Red State.

“I hope Barron [Trump] gets to spend today with whoever his dad is,” the 52-year-old TV host and stand-up comic tweeted Sunday to his thousands of followers.

It all comes after reports surfaced recently about a new book from Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan, which claims Melania was in no rush to move from New York City into the White House following Donald Trump’s election to the presidency and that she waited to move in order to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement.

Jordan’s sources claim FLOTUS used the time to “amend her financial agreement with Trump — what Melania referred to as ‘taking care of Barron,'” per CNN.

“Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources,” Grisham shared in a statement noted by The Hill. “This book belongs in the fiction genre.”