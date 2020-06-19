‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Starts Sunday June 21 On The Paramount Network

Ladies and gentlemen, the start of season three of “Yellowstone” is only two days away on the Paramount Network!

That’s right, folks. We’re only two days out from the start of season three and I couldn’t be more excited for the hit Kevin Costner show to return. (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of “Yellowstone.” I think it’s one of the best shows ever made and I’m incredibly excited to see what happens once June 21 rolls around.

It’s been far too long since we had new episodes and our thirst to be back on the ranch will be quenched in two days.

If this isn’t a weekend you’ve had circled on the calendar for months, then you’re no friend of mine.

I honestly have no idea what will happen in season three. I don’t have a clue, but history from the first two seasons has provided us with some solid clues. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone‘ Star Cole Hauser Previews Season 3, Explains Why Millions Of Americans Are Captivated By The Show)

The Duttons will, once again, face outside threats and defend the ranch at all costs. Who might the outside threat be this season?

Well, that’d be Roarke Morris, who’s played by the talented Josh Holloway.

Make sure to get up and get excited about Sunday. There are so many questions that will need to be answered through the season.

Who will live? Who will die? Who will rise? Who will fall? We’ll find out starting in just two days.

Go, Duttons, go!