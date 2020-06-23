Report: Meghan Markle Eying Political Career, Possibly Even ‘Run For President’

Meghan Markle is reportedly eying a career in politics with insiders sharing that could possibly include a “run for president” of the United States.

“I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I’ve been told that one day she wants to run for President,” Lady Colin Campbell, author of an upcoming biography about the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared with the Daily Mail. The comments were noted by Vanity Fair in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Called The Cops After Drones Flew Over Their Hollywood Home)

“I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her,” she added. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

While one source told the outlet in another report that the former “Suits” actress has reportedly been speaking with people like Oprah Winfrey about how she can be “part of the solution” following George Floyd’s death, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

“Meghan [Markle] said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she’s been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution,” the source shared. “Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn’t ruled out a career in politics.”

It all comes after the former royal spoke out recently following the protests and riots across the country after Floyd’s death and said that “George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered.”