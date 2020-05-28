REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Call Cops After Drones Fly Over Los Angeles Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly called the cops on drones that were flying over the Beverly Hills home they have been living in.
The former royal couple has reported five drones flying as low as 20 feet above the property owned by Hollywood star Tyler Perry, according to a report published Wednesday by the Daily Beast.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
The drone reports occurred on May 9th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 25th. It is suspected that the drones are operated by paparazzi.
“They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that,” a source told the Daily Beast.
“Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them,” the source added. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Slams ‘False Misrepresentations’ In Article About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry)
More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
“But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel?” the source continued. “To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?”
It does seem a little odd to fly drones over someone’s home. I think there are other ways to grab photos of the royals. Or we could just leave them alone since nobody really seems to actually care about them.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
They aren’t even technically royals anymore.