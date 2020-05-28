REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Call Cops After Drones Fly Over Los Angeles Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly called the cops on drones that were flying over the Beverly Hills home they have been living in.

The former royal couple has reported five drones flying as low as 20 feet above the property owned by Hollywood star Tyler Perry, according to a report published Wednesday by the Daily Beast.

The drone reports occurred on May 9th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 25th. It is suspected that the drones are operated by paparazzi.

“They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that,” a source told the Daily Beast.

“Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them,” the source added. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Slams ‘False Misrepresentations’ In Article About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry)

“But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel?” the source continued. “To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?”

It does seem a little odd to fly drones over someone’s home. I think there are other ways to grab photos of the royals. Or we could just leave them alone since nobody really seems to actually care about them.

They aren’t even technically royals anymore.