Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release The 1st Look At Tom Brady In Uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the first look at Tom Brady in the team’s uniform on Tuesday.

The six-time Super Bowl champion signed with the Bucs in the offseason, and it immediately became the biggest storyline in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now we’ll have an idea of what he’ll like like slinging football for the Bucks. Take a look at him in uniform below.

View this post on Instagram ????*NOT* a jersey swap ???? A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Jun 16, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

Like I said, Brady joining the Bucs has dominated headlines ever since the moment it was revealed he was joining the squad.

After six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, Brady pulled the trigger on finding a new squad. On top of that, he was able to successfully lure Rob Gronkowski out of retirement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

Will the Buccaneers be good in 2020? Only time will tell. Nobody will know until the games get underway, but we know for sure they’re going to be the most talked-about team in the NFL from week one.

Brady is under center, Gronk came out of retirement and the wheels are going to be rolling for Bruce Arians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Apr 21, 2020 at 6:05pm PDT

I can’t wait to see what Brady and company are able to do with the Bucs. I think there’s a good chance we see some pretty awesome stuff go down.