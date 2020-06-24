247Sports Says Wisconsin’s Biggest Football Challenge Is Ohio State

Ohio State is apparently the biggest hurdle for the Wisconsin Badgers during the 2020 football season.

247Sports published a list of the biggest challenges each top-25 team will face this upcoming season and most of it was stuff you’d expect. Some teams have to be better in the passing game, others have to beef up the defense or find ways to replace players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers? Oh, their biggest challenge is just an entire team. 247Sports analyst Bud Elliott wrote the following:

The challenge remains Ohio State. The first time the two played in 2019, Ohio State crushed Wisconsin 38-7. In the rematch, Wisconsin played some of its best football of the year and still lost by two touchdowns. The Badgers get every possible ounce out of their talent, but at some point there just isn’t enough talent to level up.

To be crystal clear, the Badgers and Ohio State won’t meet in the regular season in 2020. We won’t play the Buckeyes unless we meet in the B1G title game.

We did that in 2019, and it looked like Wisconsin was going to roll before OSU finally got their engine rolling.

While most fans might want to avoid Ohio State, I welcome the challenge. If you want to be the best, then you have to be ready and willing to play the best.

Ohio State is about as good as it gets, and they’re a dominant team with Justin Fields playing quarterback. I want every ounce of what they have to throw at us.

You think I’m going to back down if we meet in 2020 just because they beat us twice in 2019? No chance in hell.

This is a war for Big 10 supremacy. I want to be the best, and Ohio State is hellbent on making sure that doesn’t happen. I welcome the fight.

Bring it on, Ohio State. We’ll see each other in December. I have no doubt about that at all, and I can promise you Wisconsin will be ready to roll!

Go, Badgers, go!