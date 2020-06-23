Oddsmakers Have Wisconsin At 12/1 To Make The College Football Playoff

The Wisconsin Badgers have very solid odds to make the college football playoff.

After being at 50/1 to win the title in early June, the Badgers are now at 12/1 to make the playoff, according to numbers from SuperBookUSA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Odds to make @CFBPlayoff via @SuperBookUSA: Clemson, OhSt 1/3

Bama 6/5

UGA 2/1

UF 3/1

OU 7/2

A&M, NDame, Oregon, PennSt, Texas 7/1

Auburn, LSU 10/1

Mich, Wis 12/1

USC 15/1

Miami, Minn, Neb, OkSt, UCF 25/1

Baylor, ISU, UNC, Utah, Wash 50/1

ASU, FSU, Iowa, Tenn, TCU 75/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 23, 2020

Honestly, 12/1 odds to make the playoff isn’t too bad at all, but the numbers still might be too low. I might smash that line.

The schedule for Wisconsin is incredibly favorable. We only have two very tough games. We have a neutral site match against Notre Dame and then we’re traveling to Ann Arbor to play Michigan.

Both of those games are incredibly winnable for the Badgers.

After that, we have our usual B1G East lineup, and I 100% expect us to cruise through that portion of the schedule.

So, where does that leave us? Well, if we get to the B1G title game 11-1 or 12-0, then we’re in as long as we can beat Ohio State.

That’s obviously easier said than done, but it’s not impossible. In any one game, I’ll take my guys against anyone.

All I know is that I’m ready for football to get here. We need it badly, and I can’t wait to watch Wisconsin ball out.

Go, Badgers, go!