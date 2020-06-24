Pelosi Says She Won’t Apologize For Saying Senate Republicans Are ‘Trying To Get Away With’ The ‘Murder Of George Floyd’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she will not apologize for accusing Senate Republicans of trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd.

In an interview on NBC News, Pelosi was asked about her comments and if she would be apologizing for them, to which she said “Absolutely, positively not.” The question comes after Pelosi attacked Republicans, saying they are responsible for Floyd’s death, just one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set a date to vote on the GOP’s police reform legislation.

Nancy Pelosi asked if she will apologize for her despicable comment that Senate Republicans are “trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd.” Pelosi: Absolutely, positively not. pic.twitter.com/GXo5pt2rNh — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 24, 2020

“The press has given them so much play for this unsalvageable piece of legislation and then say, ‘well, can’t you compromise with that?’ No, it’s because it is no and we are yes,” Pelosi said of Senate Republicans’ proposed police reform legislation in an interview with CBS News Radio. (RELATED: Pelosi Accuses Senate Republicans Of ‘Trying To Get Away With’ The ‘Murder Of George Floyd’)

“So when they admit that and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration, but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd,” Pelosi added.

The comments came one day after McConnell filed cloture on the Republican police reform legislation, setting an official date for the vote.

McConnell said the Senate will vote on the GOP’s police reform bill, which will need 60 votes in order to pass. Republicans would need seven or more Democrats to vote with them in order for the legislation to advance. Senate Republicans released their police reform legislation the previous Wednesday in response to the killing of George Floyd and the ongoing protests.