Jordan Brand Revenue Is Up 15% As The Rest Of Nike Struggles

Business is booming for the Jordan brand.

According to Lauren Thomas, revenue for Nike is down in a big way, and it’s down a total of four percent over the past 12 months. Some parts of the company are down more than 10%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You know what’s not down? The Jordan brand, which is up 15% over the same period of time.

These are wholesale revenues for the Nike brand (broken down) on a 12-month basis, for the period ended May 31. Only category up y-o-y: Jordan. pic.twitter.com/wSLqoZ7Gdu — Lauren Thomas (@laurenthomas) June 25, 2020

This is just another testament to Michael Jordan’s insane popularity. Nike is suffering across the board. It’s a very tough time. Running, football, training and “others” are all down by double digits.

Yet business is booming for the Nike brand built around the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls.

It just goes to prove Michael Jordan is absolutely bulletproof.

If Michael Jordan’s deal is the same as has been last speculated — 5% of Jordan brand wholesale sales — he made $180 million in the last 12 months from Nike. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 25, 2020

It probably doesn’t hurt that “The Last Dance” aired starting back in April. The Jordan brand was already strong, but it’s probably never been stronger than it is right now.

That series was absolutely incredible, and you should all watch it.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

Jordan has six rings, tons of money in the bank and he’s apparently the strongest part of the Nike empire. Life sure must be nice for the Chicago Bulls legend.