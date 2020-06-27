NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says The League Is Returning Because ‘Sports Matter’

NBA commissioner Adam Silver thinks it’s imperative that sports return in America.

The NBA will start back up at the end of July ever since the coronavirus pandemic shut the whole thing down back in March. Why is the NBA intent on returning for games in Orlando at Disney? Because sports are a part of this country’s fabric. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s the full NBA schedule for the seeding games, per the @NBA. Up to seven games per day, games starting between 12pm and 9pm ET. Basketball all day. pic.twitter.com/YB2EZ9ZAEm — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 26, 2020

“We’re coming back because sports matter in our society. They bring people together when they need it the most,” Silver said when discussing the NBA returning, according to Bleacher Report.

Adam Silver on NBA’s return in Orlando: “We’re coming back because sports matter in our society. They bring people together when they need it the most.” pic.twitter.com/T2pADikseh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 26, 2020

I couldn’t agree more with Silver if I tried. Sports are 100% important in our society, and don’t ever let anyone tell you differently.

This is America. In this country, we win world wars and we win championships under the brightest lights and on the biggest stages.

We dominate at football, basketball, baseball, hockey and just about anything else you can think of. Americans love champions and we hate losers.

That’s the spirit that put men on the moon and dropped two atomic bombs on Japan to win WWII. It’s ingrained into us at birth.

Competition is wired into our DNA in this great country.

The coronavirus pandemic hit us with a hard right hook, but we’re bouncing back. Sports returning is a huge sign of us returning to a reasonable level of normalcy.

It’s time to get the games rolling and the action underway!