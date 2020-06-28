Firework Explodes In A Man’s Hand During Insanely Stupid Stunt

One man learned a hard lesson about not messing around with fireworks in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a guy holds a lit firework in his hand while pointing it off a balcony. As I'm sure you could guess, it didn't end well at all.

In fact, I'm not sure this could have gone much worse. It blew up right on the spot where he was holding it, and an explosion engulfed the balcony.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes (via ig:Okchaz) pic.twitter.com/t6ESG8Pyyr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2020

I remember as a little kid I used to light firecrackers because I thought they were the coolest things ever, and we'd shoot off the mortar fireworks on the 4th of July.

It looks like the guy in the video above had one of those mortar tubes. Folks, if there's one kind of firework you don't want to mess with, it's that kind.

Those things shoot far up into the air and pack a powerful punch. Not only that, but there's kickback when it fires.

If you launch a few, there will be a burn mark in the ground. Why would you ever hold one of those things in your hand?

I’m assuming what happened here is he felt the burn of the ignition of the firework and started to drop the tube, which led to it firing into the balcony.

Not smart, folks. Not smart at all!

I love fireworks, but I’m not about to hold one as it fires off. That takes a special kind of stupid! If you play stupid games, you’re almost always guaranteed to win stupid prizes.