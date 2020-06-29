Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley And Lady A Chosen For ‘Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks Spectacular’

Musicians Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Lady A are among the artists chosen to perform at “Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks Spectacular.”

NBC announced the list of performers which included McGraw, Paisley and Lady A along with John Legend, the Black Eyed Peas and The Killers on Monday’s episode of the “Today” show.

We’re excited to announce our very own @craigmelvin will be hosting the 44th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular! ???? pic.twitter.com/obK4wCjWGj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 29, 2020

The show will be hosted by NBC’s Craig Melvin.

The fireworks show will be a little different this year. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the change of plans during one of his daily press briefings on June 23. Instead of one big fireworks show, the city will have five separate firework displays on different nights across New York City’s five Burroughs. (RELATED: SURVEY: 78% Of People Will Spend Less Money On The 4th Of July In 2020)

The broadcast on 4th of July will feature all five displays together and the performances from the celebrities.

The multiple smaller firework displays are designed to break up what could be a large crowd.

I think this was a great idea to celebrate 4th of July during the coronavirus pandemic.