Clemson Radio Host Lawton Swann Speculates Trevor Lawrence Might Have Played His Last Game For The Tigers

Has quarterback Trevor Lawrence played his final football game for the Clemson Tigers?

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are a ton of unanswered questions about what will happen once the fall rolls around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clemson radio host Lawton Swann spoke with Paul Finebaum Monday and said, “I leave open the opportunity to play a season [in spring of 2021], and Clemson, you could argue, has more to lose than anyone else. There’s a reality that Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne have played their final games in Clemson uniforms.”

I spoke with my dad last night and we were talking about the idea of the season getting bumped to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He seems to think it was a much better idea than I do. One of the reasons I think it’s not a smart move is for the exact comment Swann made to Finebaum.

If the season gets bumped to the spring, then you can bank on star players not suiting up ahead of the NFL draft.

Lawrence is already going to be a top NFL pick whether or not he ever plays another snap of college football.

If the season gets bumped to the spring, why the hell would he risk injury? The answer is that he won’t.

Football is meant to be played in the fall, and that’s when the games should happen this season. If they move to the spring, then elite talents like Lawrence will almost certainly sit out.

That’s not an ideal situation for anyone, and it would really be a bad knock on the upcoming season.