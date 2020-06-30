USC Ranks As The Best College Team For Producing NFL Quarterbacks, Oklahoma Is Second

USC is apparently the best college in America at producing NFL quarterbacks.

NFL.com ranked the best college programs for producing NFL passers, and the Trojans ranked first after sending Mark Sanchez, Carson Palmer, Sam Darnold, Matt Leinart and others to the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oklahoma and Florida State ranked third.

Honestly, this list from NFL.com doesn’t make a ton of sense at all. Has USC produced some solid pro quarterbacks? Sure, but have they produced better passers than Oklahoma?

I don’t think so. Oklahoma has sent Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to the NFL. While I knock Mayfield a lot, he’s still a solid NFL quarterback.

Sam Bradford was a very solid and steady starter for several years and Kyler Murray is one of the best young players in the league.

None of USC’s quarterbacks had a ton of success in the NFL. None popped off the page. Darnold might do a bunch of big stuff down the road, but he hasn’t yet.

Plus, Oklahoma also has Jalen Hurts now on the Eagles. Honestly, I’m not even sure this one is close. The Sooners should take the torch.