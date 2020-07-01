Fox News Fires Ed Henry After Alleged ‘Willful Sexual Misconduct’ Incident

Fox News has fired anchor Ed Henry after an alleged “willful sexual misconduct” incident that occurred “in the workplace years ago,” the network announced according to an internal memo Wednesday.

Fox News “received a complaint” from a former employee about Henry, according to the internal memo obtained by the Daily Caller. The company hired an outside law firm and “terminated” Henry following an independent investigation.

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” the network wrote in the internal memo. “Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”

Henry co-hosted “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News. The show will be covered by rotating news anchors plus anchor Sandra Smith until a permanent replacement is decided, the network added. (RELATED: Ed Henry Returns To Fox As Anchor Of His Own Show After Donating Part Of Liver To Save His Sister’s Life)

The network added that it encourages employees with sexual harassment, discrimination or misconduct claims to report it with Fox News‘ Human Resources operation, which was re-vamped in 2017. It is not immediately clear exactly what the specific allegation against Henry entails.

Henry started at Fox News in 2011 following a gig at CNN. The former anchor was Fox’s White House correspondent covering President Barack Obama’s administration and covered much of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, CNN reported.

Henry previously took a four month leave of absence in May 2016 following reports of an extramarital affair with a Las Vegas hostess.