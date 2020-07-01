Politics

Police Tear Down Protesters’ Barricades By New York City Hall

NYPD officers arrive on the scene of a protest outside New York City Hall. Screenshot/Twitter/ShelbyTalcott

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Police officers tore down barriers outside New York’s City Hall, forcing a stand-off between NYPD officers and protesters.

The protesters, who have been occupying the area around City Hall for several days, are demanding budget cuts to the NYPD — many want cuts in excess of the $1 billion in shifted funds that passed the city council late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Overnight, as many waited for the vote, they fortified their position and prepared to hold their ground. (RELATED: NYC Protesters Form Human Barricade In Front Of City Hall)

Warnings began to circulate among the protesters that the police were coming, and they prepared themselves accordingly. Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott posted video from the ground.

And as daylight continued to stream into the city, so did the NYPD — en masse.

Police officers began to remove the barriers protesters had set up to surround their position.

Removal of the barriers led almost immediately to a standoff in the street between police and protesters.

Both protesters and police appeared to hold their respective lines, but police made no further attempts to clear the area.

Protesters chanted and sang at the police, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye…”

Protesters continued to cheer and sing as some of the police officers left, except for a few who remained behind to direct traffic.