‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Episode 2 ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’ Draws 3.56 Million Viewers In The Early Ratings

“Yellowstone” continued to put up some huge TV ratings with the second episode of season three.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, “Freight Trains and Monsters” was watched by 3.56 million people on the Paramount Network this past Sunday in the early ratings. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Awesome In The Latest Episode ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’)

The numbers don’t include streaming, which will certainly end up tacking on several more million viewers.

For those of you who have been following along, the premiere “You’re the Indian Now” had north of nine million viewers by last Friday.

Once the streaming numbers hit for “Freight Trains and Monsters,” I 100% expect to see a huge bump in the viewership data.

Even without streaming data, “Yellowstone” was the second most watched cable show of this past Sunday. Everyone loves the Duttons, and the absurd TV ratings reflect that. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

“Yellowstone” was the top summer show of 2018 and 2019. The season three premiere was the most watched cable premiere of 2020, and it looks like the newest season will also dominate the summer rankings.

We’re two episodes into season three, and I’m absolutely loving every single second of the action. While we haven’t had a whole lot of explosions so far, the base and groundwork has been laid down for an incredible season.

There are wolves at the gate, and we all know the Duttons never back down from a fight.

Tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network to see the third episode of season three. Something tells me “An Accepted Surrender” is going to be a good time!