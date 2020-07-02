Sia Says She Kept Maddie Ziegler ‘Safe’ From ‘Disgusting’ Harvey Weinstein

Superstar singer Sia said she kept young star Maddie Ziegler “safe” from “disgusting” disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The 44-year-old singer said during her appearance on “The Zach Sang Show” she has “always felt this extreme desire to protect Ziegler.” The comments were noted by the Independent in a piece published Thursday.

"You know I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on," the singer added. "I know there's times where my insight has really made a difference, like keep her safe."

Sia Said She Stopped Maddie Ziegler From Getting On A Plane With Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/DIkQohq7Fx — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 2, 2020

Sia continued, saying, "yeah, that was really disgusting."

The “Cheap Thrills” hitmaker went on to explain how she advised Maddie’s mom, Melissa, to not let her board Weinstein‘s plane.

“Please don’t, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that,” the singer recalled, without giving any further information as to when the alleged incident occurred.

Sia worked with the now-17-year-old “Dance Mom” star when she was 11 years old and appeared in the singer’s “Chandelier” music video. Ziegler has since become an actress and is expected to next appear in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake.

Weinstein is currently behind bars serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape, per Page Six.