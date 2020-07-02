South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster Won’t Let Football Happen If Coronavirus Cases Get Worse

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster will cancel the college football season if the situation gets worse.

Nobody on the planet has any idea what will happen in September with college football as we continue to battle coronavirus, but McMaster is ready to shut the entire thing down if he has to. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If these numbers continue to rise and the danger persists. I can’t do it. I won’t do it,” McMaster said during a Wednesday press conference when talking about the upcoming season, according to the Greenville News.

The comment comes after it was revealed the state had 24 coronavirus deaths in a day, which was the highest death toll since the pandemic started back in March.

If this doesn’t make people take the situation seriously, then I have no idea what will. If they won’t listen when the fate of college football is on the line, then they’re simply not going to listen at all.

South Carolina is a state with a rich football tradition. It’s home to the Clemson Tigers and the Gamecocks.

Both of those programs are Power Five teams, and the Tigers have won multiple national titles in the past few years.

The good people of South Carolina love their football, and they should be ready to fight for it. McMaster seems to be making things pretty clear.

If we can’t defeat coronavirus, then football isn’t going to happen. Are you listening yet?

Do your part if you want football to happen. We’re on the brink and it’s time to give that extra push. It’s the fourth quarter. Now, let’s go make some plays and win this war.