Trump Says Biden Should Give Cognitive Test ‘A Try’ After He ‘Aced’ It

President Donald Trump seemed to challenge former Vice President Joe Biden to a cognitive test Friday.

“He cannot pass the test I ‘aced,'” the president tweeted. “He should give it a try!!!”

He cannot pass the test I “aced”. He should give it a try!!! https://t.co/4U6pny2D6y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2020

Trump’s comments came after the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said he was being “constantly tested” for his cognitive abilities. (RELATED: Hundreds Of Bush Administration Officials Declare Support For Joe Biden)

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden said during a press conference Tuesday. “All I gotta do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

Has Joe Biden taken a cognitive test? He just said he’s been “tested” and is “constantly tested.” What were the results? Why is he getting constantly tested? ????pic.twitter.com/MVdJ3V8ovp — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 30, 2020

The 77-year-old Biden has faced questions about his cognitive capabilities throughout his campaign. Nearly 40% of likely voters, including 20% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans, believe the former vice president is suffering from dementia, according to a poll published Monday by the conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports. (RELATED: Joe Biden Announces He Will Not Hold Campaign Rallies, Citing Coronavirus Fears)

A pro-Trump Super PAC released an advertisement in June openly speculating on Biden’s mental health.

“Is Joe Biden in mental decline? Does Joe Biden have dementia?” the advertisement asks. “In a world losing its mind, we don’t need a president who’s already lost his.”

Trump turned 74 years old June 14.