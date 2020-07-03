At Least Four Hospitalized After Shooting At Mall In Hoover, Alabama

At least four people have been transported to local hospitals Friday after a shooting at a mall in Hoover, Alabama, numerous sources reported.

Following multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots, police responded to a scene at the Riverchase Galleria, near the food court, according to ABC News.

More details on the Galleria shooting from Hoover PD pic.twitter.com/2hxSn2SGPj — James Spann (@spann) July 3, 2020

The Hoover Police Department said they don’t have a motive for the shooting and it’s unclear how many gunmen were involved, but they confirmed at least four victims were taken to hospitals following the incident. Their conditions are unknown. (RELATED: ‘It Will Shatter Your Soul’: Six Children Killed In Chicago In Single Week)

Police say they’ve secured the area and evacuated the mall.

Hoover is the largest suburb near Birmingham. The incident comes a year after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Zachariah Taylor Music who was murdered by Michael Jabari Akamune, 20, on the top floor of the Riverchase Galleria parking deck, AL reported.