Texas Tech Receiver Caden Leggett Arrested For Allegedly Racing On A Texas Highway

Texas Tech receiver Caden Leggett is in a bit of hot water with the law after a recent arrest.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Leggett was taken into custody this past weekend in Texas after he was allegedly caught street racing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ described the situation as something “straight out of a ‘Fast & Furious’ movie.” Leggett was stopped by police as other vehicles got away.

A map outlining the race route was allegedly found in his car, and Leggett admitted to racing a teammate, according to the same TMZ report.

The Texas Tech receiver was charged with misdemeanor racing on a highway, and then released on bond.

While the charge might not be super serious, the Red Raiders receiver should still be much smarter if he’s guilty of what he’s accused of doing.

Obviously, he’s innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be thankful that’s the case.

Having said that, Leggett has to be smarter if he’s actually out here engaging in street racing. Why would anyone ever do that?

Life isn’t a movie, folks. Yes, racing fast cars might impress the ladies in a “Fast and Furious” flick, but it could end with you in handcuffs in real life.

If you want to go super fast, then go to a racetrack. Don’t do it on a Texas highway. It’s really not that hard to make smart choices.