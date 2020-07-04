Trump Announces Creation Of New National Monument — Here’s What It Is

President Donald Trump announced the creation of a new national monument during his Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday night, dubbing it the National Garden of American Heroes.

Trump said he had already signed an executive order directing the garden’s construction. The monument will feature statues of great Americans from every walk of life, from music and art to industry, science, and the military, Trump said. The announcement came at the end of his South Dakota speech condemning protesters for tearing down monuments to America’s founding generation.

“Americans must never loose sight of this miraculous story,” Trump said of the American dream. “So today under the authority vested in me as president of the United States, I am announcing the creation of a new monument to the giants of our past. I am signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live.”

The White House released text of Trump's executive order on Friday evening. The order established the Task Force for Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes, which will be chaired by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

The order says the garden should be open to the public before July 4, 2026.