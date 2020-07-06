Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona Says It’s ‘Time To Move Forward’ On The Team’s Name

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is okay with the team’s name changing.

Following the Washington Redskins opening up the door to changing their name, the Indians released a statement saying the organization would “determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.” The man running the clubhouse supports a change. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Francona said the following Sunday, according to the Associated Press:

I think it’s time to move forward…I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement. I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful. And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.

It’s never going to end, folks. It’s never going to end at all, and the worst part about changing team names is that Native Americans don’t actually care.

Nine out of 10 Native Americans aren’t offended by the Redskins. If the overwhelming majority aren’t offended by that name, why would we assume they’re offended by the Cleveland Indians?

Personally, I don’t care if the Redskins change their name or not. It’s not my team, I’m not a Native American and it’s not my call to make.

Having said that, where will it end? Assuming the Indians change their name next, will the Chiefs do the same? What about the Florida State Seminoles?

The problem is that we all know it won’t end at the Redskins, and the woke mob will never be pleased. Next, they’ll be coming for terms from wars or anything else a single person finds offensive.

Again, and I can’t stress this enough, the majority of Native Americans aren’t offended by the Redskins name. So, who is out here arguing for this stuff?

Not only that, the Seminole Tribe and FSU are incredibly close! Is the woke mob going to rob the Seminole Tribe of one of the most recognizable mascots in all of sports?

