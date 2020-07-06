Wisconsin Badgers Are Predicted To Win Only 8 Football Games During The 2020 Season

One prediction model has the Wisconsin Badgers having a horrific football season in 2020.

According to 247Sports, Sportsline ran a wins model for teams around the country, and the Badgers came out at 7.8 wins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Below is a live look at these numbers from Sportsline.

Anyone who thinks the Badgers and Paul Chryst are only winning eight games is an idiot of epic proportions. There’s no chance at all that happens.

Take a look at our schedule, and then look me in the face with a straight face to explain where those four losses come from.

It’s just not going to happen. Will Notre Dame and Michigan present serious challenges for Wisconsin? Without a doubt.

The Fighting Irish and Wolverines are both outstanding programs. However, outside of those two games, I fail to see where we’re going to lose.

This is just classic disrespect towards Wisconsin. We won the B1G last season, return a loaded roster and the “experts” think we’ll finish the regular season 8-4.

There’s no shot in hell that happens.

Count us out if you want. Sleep on Wisconsin if it makes you happy. We’ll see who is laughing once the end of the regular season rolls around.

Something tells me the “experts” will look very dumb. Now, let’s start preparing for another season of domination.