CBS Sports Says Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost Is On The Hot Seat

Scott Frost’s job security at Nebraska is apparently in big trouble.

CBS Sports released its job security rankings for every coach in America and listed 11 specific coaches that are in big trouble. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To the surprise of nobody who has been paying attention, Scott Frost is listed as one of the coaches in biggest trouble and is in the category of “Win or be fired.”

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see the chosen one fail so spectacularly! Inject this energy right into my soul.

Shoot the failures of Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers right into my veins. I can’t get enough of it!

Ever since Frost got hired by Nebraska, we’ve been told he’d be the man to restore them to their former glory. He was the chosen savior!

Yet, because I have a functioning brain and I get paid to look at the facts, I said people were greatly overreacting.

After two abysmal years and a record of 9-15 in Lincoln, I couldn’t have been proven more correct.

Now, the rest of the media has started to wake up. You can all credit me for saying it first!

Fortunately for Frost, he’s not getting fired in 2020 unless he only wins like three games. He can claim the coronavirus pandemic derailed the program’s progress and development, and that’ll be hard to argue with.

So, Frost is safe for the time being. Now, once we get 2021, then things could be really bad if the Cornhuskers aren’t winning a ton of games.