Porn Company ImLive Will Have Sports Announcers Commentate Scenes

A major porn company is hiring sports announcers during the coronavirus pandemic.

ImLive, which already offered Joe Buck $1 million to commentate scenes, has started a website for blind people with commentary from sports announcers who are looking for work. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

ImLive stated the following in part in a Wednesday release:

ImLive.com, offering the largest variety of adult webcam experiences, announced today the launch of ImLive4TheBlind, a website dedicated to providing the visually impaired the live camming experience that millions around the world currently enjoy. The live sessions will be commentated on by a sports broadcaster giving the play-by-play on what’s going down so that the user can properly visualize what’s happening on the screen in front of them. … Providing the narration to the cam session will be professional sports broadcasters who have been left jobless in the wake of the suspension of sports due to COVID-19. ImLive originally offered legendary commentator Joe Buck the opportunity to lend his voice to aid the potentially millions of visually impaired Americans who could benefit, but, while flattered, he respectfully declined. Inspired by the idea of others like Buck that were without a job, the company opened up to submissions from other commentators willing to work.

As I’ve said many times, you can say whatever you want about the porn industry, but there’s no doubt at all that they know how to move the needle. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

When it comes to viral advertising, porn companies dominate the game. Hell, I’m not even sure there’s a close second. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Porn companies have offered NBA players VIP memberships, invented a device to kill coronavirus, regularly release streaming data and try to buy stadium naming rights. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Again, the industry just knows how to get people to pay attention. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

OH. MY. GOODNESS. The greatest PR email I’ve ever received. pic.twitter.com/7p0FKiILBC — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 1, 2020

As for sports announcers commentating adult scenes, I’m not sure how many people plan on tuning in for that.

Kind of weird, right? I mean, it’d be funny if Al Michaels or Joe Buck did it, but it’d only really be funny because of how famous the person doing it is.

Outside of the laugh aspect, I’m not sure this is a golden idea.

Yet, we all know ImLive doesn’t actually care. They’re just looking for the attention, and I can promise you this idea will get that job done.