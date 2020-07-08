You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About What Guys Are Like Drinking Beers In The Garage

You Betcha dropped another awesome video Tuesday, and this one is about drinking beers in the garage.

The popular entertainment company released “Guys Drinking in the Garage” for its fans, and it’s one of the best we’ve seen out of You Betcha in a minute or two. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is this one hilarious, but it’s shockingly accurate of how guys behave while chilling with a few beers. Give it a watch below!

As always, You Betcha gets these videos to hit a little too close to home at times! I don’t know why, but there’s something about drinking in a garage that is just awesome.

Basement and garage drinking just makes you feel a certain way. I don’t know why, but it’s just science. The beer is always a shade colder when you’re with your boys.

Garage drinking is also something that is insanely popular in the Midwest. Again, I don’t know why, but it just is.

One guy puts a cooler or fridge in his garage, and it’s game over. People will be over all the time to pound a few cold beers.

You also have to love the effort to hide the beer once a woman comes around. Fellas, drink it with pride. If your lady doesn’t like it, then she’s just not the one for you.

There’s nothing wrong with a few cold beers.

Let us know what you thought of You Betcha’s latest video in the comments below.