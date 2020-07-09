Kobe King’s High School Basketball Coach Says He Might Never Play Again

Kobe King’s time playing basketball might be over.

The former Wisconsin star abruptly left the Badgers this past season and then transferred to Nebraska. However, he pulled out of the Cornhuskers program before suiting up for a single game. Now, it sounds like he doesn’t intend on getting back to the court anytime soon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to John Pappadopoulos, his former high school coach Todd Fergot said he won’t play this upcoming season and might never play again.

Surprised to hear on the show today from @LaXCentralBBall coach Todd Fergot, who said Kobe King does not plan on playing basketball at all this year, and might not return to the game again. — John Pappadopoulos (@PopsBroadcast) July 7, 2020

It’ll be such a damn shame if Kobe King never plays a second of basketball again. Despite the fact he left Wisconsin, I still wish him nothing but the best.

You never want to see a young man squander a ton of talent, and it looks like that’s what King is headed for, unfortunately.

Not only was King arguably the most physically gifted player on Wisconsin, but he had a legit shot at playing basketball after college.

Now, it sounds like he might never pick up a basketball at a high level again. I just don’t get it. Something serious must be going on with the former Wisconsin guard.

Hopefully, he can figure it out and live a happy life. If he never plays again, King will go down as an all-time great wasted talented.