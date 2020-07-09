Senator Richard Blumenthal Doesn’t Want College Football To Happen In The Fall

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal doesn’t think college football should happen in the fall.

There are nonstop debates about what will happen with America’s favorite sport as we continue to wage war against coronavirus. The Ivy League has already canceled sports in the fall, and tBlumenthal wants the rest of college football to do the same. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Blumenthal told USA Today the following about football in the fall and the Ivy League’s decision:

It’s about the money. And if the other schools fail to follow the Ivy League’s lead, it will be only because of the money. And, in fact, it will be another misguided act in a long litany of putting school profits ahead of the people who play for them.

With all due respect, and I mean this with absolutely all due respect, I don’t give a damn what Blumenthal has to say.

I’m sorry that Connecticut doesn’t have a football team anyone gives a damn about. The idea his opinion should matter here is laughable.

This is college football we’re talking about. When I need his expertise on how to confuse and mislead on military service, I’ll pick up the phone to get Blumenthal’s opinion.

Until then, leave football to the Big 10 and SEC power players. We’re the ones calling the shots when it comes to what will happen in the fall.

You’re out of your mind if you think Nick Saban cares one bit about what the people at Yale and Harvard think.

There’s a reason he wins national titles and they don’t.

It’s also about a lot more than money. It’s about the soul of America. Even if we have to play the games in empty stadiums, it’ll still be worth it.

We need to save this country’s soul, and college football can get the job done. So, kindly, either get on the hype train or get the hell out of our way, senator.