Odds Get Released For Whether Or Not The College Football Season Will Be Postponed Or Canceled

You can now bet on whether or not the college football season happens as scheduled.

According to odds listed from SportsBetting.ag, the PAC-12 is the conference with the best odds to be the first to postpone the season during the coronavirus pandemic at +150. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA FOOTBALL (@uclafootball) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:56pm PST

The odds of a game scheduled to take place August 29 getting canceled is at -500, and that would seem like it’s almost certainly going to happen. As for whether or not the season gets pushed to the spring, the numbers are at -120 for both yes and no.

You can see the full list of odds below.

Place your bets on the 2020 college football season at @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/8nXpD70cK3 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 9, 2020

All you degenerates out there better soak up the gambling while you can because there’s a real chance there won’t be games to bet on in the fall.

I’m not trying to break your hearts. I’m just keeping it real, and the fact of the matter is that we’re on the brink. This is the Cuban Missile Crisis of college football.

Right now, if I had to bet on the list of odds above. I’d bet the PAC-12 postpones/cancels first, I’d bet without a doubt a game scheduled for August 29 doesn’t happen but I’d bet that the season doesn’t move to the spring.

Take my advice at your own risk. At this point, we’re just firing off into the dark hoping to hit something. Nobody has any idea what’s going to happen, and that’s the honest truth.

We’ll see what happens, but there’s a scary real chance this is the only college football gambling we get in 2020.

Now, excuse me while I go shed some tears over our current state of sports.