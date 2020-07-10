AD Barry Alvarez Says Wisconsin Is ‘Committed To Rescheduling’ Game Against Notre Dame At Lambeau Field

It sounds like the Wisconsin Badgers will still play Notre Dame at Lambeau Field at some point in the future.

The Fighting Irish and the Badgers were slated to meet this season at the home of the Green Bay Packers, but the game got bagged when the B1G canceled non-conference games Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season:https://t.co/KLjc4mA47h — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 9, 2020

Well, it sounds like the two sides will still try to get a deal done. According to Brett McMurphy, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said Wisconsin is “committed to rescheduling” the highly-anticipated game.

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez on cancellation of this year’s Notre Dame game at Lambeau: “We look forward to playing Notre Dame in 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago & both programs are committed to rescheduling the game at Lambeau.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 9, 2020

Alvarez needs to make sure the Lambeau Field game is rescheduled before the Badgers step one foot on Soldier Field in 2021.

We simply can’t play Notre Dame in Chicago without a guarantee that they’ll be traveling north into Wisconsin.

Coronavirus or not, we’re not in the business of charity. This is football. We had a two-game deal, and that’s what I expect to get.

I have no problem traveling to Soldier Field to play the Irish in 2021. At this point, I’d play the Irish anywhere. Let’s start airing it on the moon!

However, the Notre Dame faithful have lost their damn minds if they think we’re going to travel to Soldier Field without the guarantee that ND will play in Wisconsin.

That’s simply not going to happen.

Alvarez needs to have the Fighting Irish locked in and ready to roll for a game at Lambeau prior to kickoff in 2021. Otherwise, Notre Dame can pack their bags and go home because we’re not showing up.

On a side note, I spent a ton of time over the past few months getting super amped for the Notre Dame game and now it’s gone. It was going to be a hell of a matchup. Shoutout to coronavirus for continuing to ruin my life!