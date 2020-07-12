Editorial

REPORT: The Washington Redskins Will Pick A New Name ‘As Soon As Possible’

Washington Redskins v New York Giants

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Washington Redskins reportedly will change the team’s name at the first possible chance.

The Redskins are currently reviewing the team name, and there’s no doubt at all that there is going to be a change. Now, it sounds like the change could come at any moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bleacher Report, Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily reported that the team is looking to change the name “as soon as possible.”

This really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The Redskins are changing their name, and that’s obvious at this point.

There’s no doubt at all the name is going to be different, and it might be different by the time the season rolls around.

 

Dan Snyder fought for as long as he could to keep the Redskins, but he lost. It’s that simple. The only question now is what will it change to.

The Warriors are believed to be a leading candidate, but nobody knows for sure what the franchise will switch to.

All I can say for sure is that Redskins will soon be a name in the past, and the team will move forward with something different.

 

Stay tuned because it sounds like the change could happen literally at any minute.